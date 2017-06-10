800

Luke Bryan opening Game 6 broadcast from honky-tonk roof

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:33 pm 06/10/2017 02:33pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star and Predators fan Luke Bryan will open NBC’s broadcast of Game 6 on Sunday night singing a song from the rooftop of the honky-tonk Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge.

The two-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year will sing one song exclusively for the broadcast, according to the NHL. Bryan also will sing four songs at 7 p.m. that will be streamed live on NHL.com and shown on TV screens inside Bridgestone Arena before Pittsburgh plays Nashville and also for fans at watch parties in downtown Nashville.

Steve Mayer, NHL executive vice president and content officer, says the NHL wanted a way to cap the Predators’ last home game of the Stanley Cup Final in a memorable way.

Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

