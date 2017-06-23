502

NHL News

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:10 pm 06/23/2017 03:10pm
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed OF Cole Brannen, RHP Alex Scherff, RHP Zach Schellenger, 3B Garrett Benge), RHP Kutter Crawford, SS Frankie Rios, LHP Dominic LoBrutto, RHP Hunter Haworth, C Charlie Madden, LHP Kory Behenna, 2B Xavier LeGrant, 3B Michael Osinski, RHP Taylor Ahearn, LHP Tanner Raiburn, 1B Trey Ganns and LHP Rio Gomez.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Dillon Gee and Trevor Hildenberger from Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Mason Melotakis and RHP Alex Wimmers for release or assignment.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Wilmer Difo from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Cole to Syracuse.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Santos Arias and Josh Hodges.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Vaughn Bryan. Released OF Mike Schwartz.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Kyle Petty.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Ben Buerkle and RHP Brandon Peterson.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Curtis Johnson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Michael Suk.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Derek Carr to a five-year contract extension through 2022.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Niklas Hjalmarsson from Chicago for D Connor Murphy and F Laurent Dauphin. Acquired C Derek Stepan and G Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers for D Anthony DeAngelo and a 2017 first-round (No. 7) draft pick.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Brandon Saad, G Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from Columbus for Fs Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte and a 2017 sixth-round (No. 170) draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Bought out the final year of the contract for D Matt Greene.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Matt Salhany. Signed D Chase Golightly, D Nick Luukko, F Ryan Penny and F Matt Wilkins.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Matt Woodard women<s assistant ice hockey coach.

