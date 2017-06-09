Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league RHP Jose Hernandez 72 games and Boston minor league RHP Yankory Pimentel (Portland-EL) 80 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. Suspende Texas minor league RHP Yerry Rodriguez (DSL Rangers) 75 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 7. Recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Brian Johnson from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned 1B Sam Travis and RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Jake Petricka from the 10-day DL. Claimed INF Alen Hanson off waivers from Pittsburgh (NL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Cameron Maybin from the 10-day DL. Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Jaycob Brugman from Nashville (PCL). Optioned OF Mark Canha to Nashville.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF-OF Jurickson Profar from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Dario Alvarez to Round Rock.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier and 1B Rickie Weeks Jr. on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Durham (IL). Acquired INF Taylor Featherston from Philadelphia for cash considerations. Transferred SS Matt Duffy to the 60-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Adam Ottavino from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated 3B Justin Turner and LHP Luis Avilan from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Brett Eibner to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Sergio Romo on the 10-day DL (retroactive to June 8).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated INF Jhonny Peralta for assignment. Activated INF Kolten Wong from the 10-day DL. Reassigned third-base coach Chris Maloney. Promoted quality control coach to Mike Shildt to third-base coach. Granted assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller a leave of absence. Named Mark Budaska interim assistant hitting coach. Added Ron Warner to the coaching staff.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Jose Valdez from El Paso (PCL). Optioned INF Ryan Schimpf to El Paso.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Blake Grant-Parks.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Stephen Johnson to San Francisco (NL).

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Zac Person.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Jared Mortensen.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Placed LHP Rafael Perez on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Chris Motta. Released LHP Pat Peterson.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Enrique Zamora.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Luis Cruz. Released RHP Tyler Greene.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Tyvis Powell.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DE Derek Rivers.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Spencer Paysinger.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Reuben Foster to a four-year contract and OL Andrew Lauderdale to a two-year contract. Waived S Malik Golden.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract extension and F Zac Dalpe and D Dean Kukan to minor-league contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Steve Bernier on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Shayne Gostisbehere to a six-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined San Jose M Florian Jungwirth an undisclosed amount for his actions in a June 2 match against Portland. Fined Orlando City M Antonio Nocerino an undisclosed amount for his actions in a June 4 match against Chicago.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of F Fredrik Gulbrandsen after he cleared waivers.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Announced resignation of men’s tennis coach Carlos Garcia.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Jonneshia Pineda women’s assistant basketball coach.

NC STATE — Named A.W. Hamilton men’s assistant basketball coach.

OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of men’s assistant basketball coach Drew Valentine to become a men’s assistant basketball coach at Loyola of Chicago.

OHIO STATE — Named Chris Holtmann men’s basketball coach.

PENN STATE — Named Spencer Milne assistant athletic director for annual giving.

SAINT ROSE — Named Matt Atkins associate athletic director.

TULANE — Named Tony Cortright women’s diving coach.

UTAH — Extended the contract of Kyle Whittingham football coach through 2021.

VIRGINIA — Announced graduate transfers OL Colin McGovern (Notre Dame) and QB Marvin Zanders (Missouri) declined to enroll in school. Announced sophomore QB Sonny Abramson has left the program but will remain enrolled at the university.

VIRGINIA TECH — Named John Szefc baseball coach.