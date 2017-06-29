Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal Thursday, keeping a young player with high expectations.

Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching the deal less than 48 hours before he would’ve become an unrestricted free agent.

The 25-year-old drew significant interest around the league after breaking out with eight goals and four assists in 23 games last season. Weal had no points in his first 14 NHL games.

“They gave me a great chance last year to pay with some great players, and I think this is a group that’s headed in the right direction,” Weal said. “I’m just kind of excited to get back.”

A third-round pick in 2010, Weal was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Flyers along with a third-round pick for Vinny Lecavalier and Luke Schenn.

Keeping Weal could help Philadelphia compensate for the lost production when it traded Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for two first-round picks and Jori Lehtera.

“You can’t really put too much expectation and hype into anything,” Weal said. “You’ve just got to take it as it is.”

