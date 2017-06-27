Flames set to sign college free-agent forward Spencer Foo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames announced they will sign coveted college free-agent forward Spencer Foo.

A standard players’ contract with the 23-year-old from Edmonton will become official when free-agency begins Saturday, the Flames said in a release Tuesday.

Foo had 26 goals and 36 assists in 38 games as a junior for Union College last season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound right wing was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the top player in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey.

Foo played two seasons for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Bonneyville Pontiacs prior to his college career.

Calgary finished fourth in the Pacific Division last season and lost to Anaheim in the first round of the playoffs.

Earlier this month, the Flames acquired goalie Mike Smith from Arizona and defenseman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders.