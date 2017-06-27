502

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames set to sign…

Flames set to sign college free-agent forward Spencer Foo

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 7:28 pm 06/27/2017 07:28pm
Share

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames announced they will sign coveted college free-agent forward Spencer Foo.

A standard players’ contract with the 23-year-old from Edmonton will become official when free-agency begins Saturday, the Flames said in a release Tuesday.

Foo had 26 goals and 36 assists in 38 games as a junior for Union College last season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound right wing was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the top player in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey.

Foo played two seasons for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Bonneyville Pontiacs prior to his college career.

Calgary finished fourth in the Pacific Division last season and lost to Anaheim in the first round of the playoffs.

Earlier this month, the Flames acquired goalie Mike Smith from Arizona and defenseman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames set to sign…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News