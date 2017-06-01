NHL News

Czech F Tomas Hyka is 3rd player signed by Golden Knights

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 9:37 pm 06/01/2017 09:37pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Czech forward Tomas Hyka is the third player to sign with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights announced the one-year, entry-level deal Thursday.

The 24-year-old Hyka was a sixth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2012, but he never signed with the Kings. After playing junior hockey in Quebec, he has spent the past three seasons in the top Czech league, scoring 78 points for Mlada Boleslav.

Hyka joins center Reid Duke and Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov in agreeing to deals with the Golden Knights, who will begin NHL play this fall.

The Golden Knights’ first NHL roster will begin to take shape with the expansion draft later this month.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

