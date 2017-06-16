502

NHL News

Coyotes acquire forward Nick Cousins from Flyers

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:53 pm 06/16/2017 10:53pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Nick Cousins from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia got a 2018 fifth-round pick and the rights to unsigned forward prospect Brendan Warren, also sending unsigned goaltending prospect Merrick Madsen to Arizona. The teams announced the deal Friday night in advance of the trade freeze that begins Saturday afternoon before the Vegas expansion draft.

Cousins, who turns 25 next month, is a pending restricted free agent. He had six goals and 10 assists in 60 games last season and has 12 goals and 15 assists in 107 career NHL games.

Warren, 20, was a third-round pick in 2015 and is playing at the University of Michigan. Madsen, 21, was a 2013 sixth-round pick and is playing at Harvard.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

NHL News