Buffalo to host USA Hockey’s All-American Prospects game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have been selected to host USA Hockey’s All-American Prospects Game for the fourth time since the event was established in 2012.

The game to be played on Sept. 21 features two teams made up of the top U.S.-born prospects eligible to be selected in the 2018 NHL draft.

Buffalo is also hosting the World Junior hockey championships this winter. The two-week long tournament opens in late December and will include an outdoor game — the event’s first — between the United States and Canada to be played at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ home, New Era Field.

USA Hockey on Wednesday unveiled a jersey the Americans will wear for the outdoor game. The jersey is blue with white numbers and resembles those worn by the Bills.

