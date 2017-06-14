1002

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » 500,000 fans may attend…

500,000 fans may attend parade for Penguins’ Stanley Cup win

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:22 am 06/14/2017 06:22am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is hosting a parade to celebrate the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship.

Planners say as many as 500,000 people could turn out Wednesday, surpassing the 400,000 fans who attended last year’s celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

The city’s public safety director says fans should get into Pittsburgh by 9 a.m. because that’s when the route is scheduled to close for the 11 a.m. parade.

The parade will run along Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies. But this year’s parade will continue into Point State Park, where the players, coaches and other dignitaries will take the stage to deliver remarks.

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the final Sunday.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News NHL News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » 500,000 fans may attend…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News