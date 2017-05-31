NHL News

The Latest: Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of Cup Final

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:10 pm 05/31/2017 07:10pm
An ice worker removes a fish during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Monday, May 29, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation commented on social media that investigators had never seen an "instrument of crime" like that. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

7 p.m.

Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators’ tradition of throwing a catfish onto the ice came to Pittsburgh for Game 1 Monday night and could get another chapter for Game 2. Golf star and Predators fan Brandt Snedeker was expected to attend Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Arena and has previously teased being a catfish-tosser.

A Tennessee man chucked a catfish onto the ice in Game 1, was ejected, charged and then had charges dropped .

___

6:40 p.m.

Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators say Jackson will take the stage on Lower Broadway about 2 1/2 hours before scheduled puck drop of Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he’s proud to be included in the Predators’ Cup Final run.

___

6:10 p.m.

The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.

Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville’s morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
