Senators-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:54 pm 05/21/2017 05:54pm
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 4 1 2—7

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Maatta 2 (Rust), 8:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 7 (Daley, Malkin), 12:03 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 6 (Bonino, Rowney), 16:04. 4, Pittsburgh, Wilson 2 (Bonino, Rowney), 18:17. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 9:10; Stone, OTT, (slashing), 10:08.

Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Cullen 2 (Rowney, Streit), 1:54. Penalties_Bonino, PIT, (high sticking), 8:00; Wingels, OTT, (roughing), 19:00.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 7 (Crosby, Malkin), 0:50 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Daley 1 (Malkin, Kessel), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Rust, PIT, (slashing), 5:25; Macarthur, OTT, (roughing), 7:21; Phaneuf, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Kunitz, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Cole, PIT, (holding), 9:48.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-7-6_25. Pittsburgh 15-13-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 3 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 10-6 (14 shots-10 saves), Condon 0-1 (22-19). Pittsburgh, Murray 2-0 (25-25).

A_18,635 (18,387). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

