Senators-Penguins Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_Wideman, OTT, (cross checking), 14:37; Cullen, PIT, (slashing), 14:37; Sheary, PIT, (tripping), 17:28.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Karlsson, OTT, (tripping), 2:34; Guentzel, PIT, (roughing), 15:29; Phaneuf, OTT, (roughing), 15:29; Crosby, PIT, (slashing), 15:29; Hoffman, OTT, (cross checking), 15:29.
Third Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 6 (Malkin, Maatta), 13:05. Penalties_Turris, OTT, served by Wingels, (slashing), 19:46; Turris, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46; Malkin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46; Kunitz, PIT, served by Wilson, (roughing), 19:46.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-6-7_23. Pittsburgh 8-12-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-5 (23-23).
A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.