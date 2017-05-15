Senators-Penguins Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 6 (Malkin, Maatta), 13:05.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-6-7_23. Pittsburgh 8-12-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-5 (23-23).
A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.
