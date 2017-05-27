NHL News

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 2:59 pm 05/27/2017 02:59pm
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ben Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Brian Johnson from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 2B Tyler Saladino on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Adam Engel from Charlotte (IL). Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed C James McCann and INF Ian Kinsler on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Chad Bell to Toledo (IL). Designated RHP William Cuevas for assignment. Recalled C John Hicks, RHP Buck Farmer and OF JaCoby Jones from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Arcenio Leon from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Mike Morin from the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adam Wilk for assignment. Recalled LHP Adalberto Mejia from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Tyler Austin to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Jharel Cotton from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP James Paxton to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP A.J. Griffin on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Gee from Round Rock (PCL). Claimed OF/1B Peter O’Brien off waivers from Cincinnati and optioned him to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Tyson Ross to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Adonis Garcia to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Chris Heston and 2B Mike Freeman to Oklahoma City (PCL). Transferred OF Andrew Toles and LHP Scott Kazmir to the 60-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP David Phelps from the bereavement list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Junior Guerra from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Seth Lugo to Binghamton (EL) and OF Yoenis Cespedes to St. Lucie (FSL) for rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent LHP Antonio Bastardo and RHP Josh Lindblom to Indianapolis (IL) for rehab assignments.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Sent OF Jose Martinez to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled OF Franchy Cordero from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Zach Walters.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Caleb Thielbar.

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Signed OF Cameron Monger.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Joel Effertz.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Joe Bennie. Released INF James Roberts.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mike Moore.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Tylor Henry, QB Malcolm Bell and RB Lache Seastrunk. Signed WRs Darrin Peterson and Rahul Madan.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Michal Kempny on a one-year contract extension.

