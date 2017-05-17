NHL News

Rust, Schultz, Hornqvist out for Penguins for Game 3 vs Sens

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 2:26 pm 05/17/2017 02:26pm
Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust gets up from the ice slowly after being injured in a collision during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Rust did not return to action in the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without forwards Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan says all three have upper-body injuries and won’t play against the Senators until at least Game 4.

Hornqvist was scratched before Pittsburgh’s 1-0 Game 2 victory on Monday. Rust left just five minutes into the game after a check by Ottawa’s Dion Phaneuf. Schultz followed him out five minutes later after sliding awkwardly into the end boards. All three skated early Wednesday.

Schultz had helped run the power play and his absence likely means veteran Mark Streit will see his first minutes of the playoffs. Sullivan said Streit and fellow defenseman Trevor Daley (lower-body injury) would be game-time decisions in the series tied 1-1.

