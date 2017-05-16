NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Rangers name Chris Drury…

Rangers name Chris Drury as GM of AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 7:04 pm 05/16/2017 07:04pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named former player Chris Drury the general manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Drury played the final four of his 12 NHL seasons with the Rangers before retiring in 2011. He rejoined the organization in September 2015 as director of player development, then was promoted to assistant GM a year later. He will keep his position with the Rangers in addition to the new role with the Wolf Pack announced Tuesday.

Rangers senior vice president and assistant GM Jim Schoenfeld is relinquishing his duties as GM of the Wolf Pack and will focus solely on his duties in New York.

Also Tuesday, Ken Gernander was fired as coach of the Wolf Pack, a position he held for 10 seasons. Under Gernander, the Wolf Pack went 388-304-84.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Rangers name Chris Drury…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News