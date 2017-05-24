Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-108
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|at CHICAGO
|-106
|San
|Francisco
|-104
|at NEW YORK
|-210
|San
|Diego
|+190
|at ATLANTA
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|at Los Angeles
|-130
|St.
|Louis
|+120
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-176
|Kansas
|City
|+164
|at TAMPA BAY
|-129
|Los
|Angeles
|+119
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Texas
|+169
|at HOUSTON
|-110
|Detroit
|+100
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-144
|Seattle
|+134
|Cleveland
|-205
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+185
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|10
|(215½)
|at
|BOSTON
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-200
|Ottawa
|+180
