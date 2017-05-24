NHL News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 5:53 pm 05/24/2017 05:53pm
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -108 at PHILADELPHIA -102
at CHICAGO -106 San Francisco -104
at NEW YORK -210 San Diego +190
at ATLANTA -105 Pittsburgh -105
at MILWAUKEE -105 Arizona -105
at Los Angeles -130 St. Louis +120
American League
at NEW YORK -176 Kansas City +164
at TAMPA BAY -129 Los Angeles +119
at BOSTON -184 Texas +169
at HOUSTON -110 Detroit +100
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -144 Seattle +134
Cleveland -205 at CINCINNATI +185
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland 10 (215½) at BOSTON
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH -200 Ottawa +180

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

NHL News