Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:37 am 05/19/2017 11:37am
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -154 Milwaukee +144
at PITTSBURGH -122 Philadelphia -112
Washington -164 at ATLANTA +154
at CINCINNATI -107 Colorado -103
at ST. LOUIS -140 San Francisco +130
Arizona -139 at SAN DIEGO +129
at Los Angeles -230 Miami +210
American League
at BALTIMORE -112 Toronto +102
New York -125 at TAMPA BAY +115
at DETROIT -140 Texas +130
Kansas City -107 at MINNESOTA -103
at HOUSTON -128 Cleveland +118
Boston -178 at OAKLAND +166
at SEATTLE -110 Chicago +100
Interleague
at NY METS -154 LA Angels +144
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (218½) at BOSTON
Saturday
Golden State 6 (212½) at SAN ANTONIO
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -111 at OTTAWA +101
Saturday
at ANAHEIM -110 Nashville +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

