Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-154
|Milwaukee
|+144
|at PITTSBURGH
|-122
|Philadelphia
|-112
|Washington
|-164
|at
|ATLANTA
|+154
|at CINCINNATI
|-107
|Colorado
|-103
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|San
|Francisco
|+130
|Arizona
|-139
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+129
|at Los Angeles
|-230
|Miami
|+210
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-112
|Toronto
|+102
|New York
|-125
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+115
|at DETROIT
|-140
|Texas
|+130
|Kansas City
|-107
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-103
|at HOUSTON
|-128
|Cleveland
|+118
|Boston
|-178
|at
|OAKLAND
|+166
|at SEATTLE
|-110
|Chicago
|+100
|Interleague
|at NY METS
|-154
|LA
|Angels
|+144
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|5½
|(218½)
|at
|BOSTON
|Saturday
|Golden State
|6
|(212½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-111
|at
|OTTAWA
|+101
|Saturday
|at ANAHEIM
|-110
|Nashville
|+100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com