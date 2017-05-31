Predators-Penguins Sums

|Nashville
|1
|0
|0—1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|3—4
First Period_1, Nashville, Aberg 2 (Arvidsson, Fisher), 12:57. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Kunitz, Sheary), 16:36. Penalties_Smith, NSH, (cross checking), 2:04; Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 9:36; Kunitz, PIT, (cross checking), 9:36; Fisher, NSH, (interference), 10:34; Josi, NSH, (cross checking), 14:32.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Watson, NSH, (interference), 11:48; Mcleod, NSH, (high sticking), 17:25.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Hainsey, Rust), 0:10. 4, Pittsburgh, Wilson 3 (Cullen, Kessel), 3:13. 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Kunitz, Cole), 3:28. Penalties_Aberg, NSH, (slashing), 4:51; Crosby, PIT, (interference), 9:20; Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 12:14; Malkin, PIT, served by Wilson, (roughing), 12:14; Subban, NSH, Major (fighting), 12:14; Mcleod, NSH, (interference), 18:01; Kunitz, PIT, (slashing), 18:29.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 18-14-6_38. Pittsburgh 12-7-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 7.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 12-6 (25 shots-21 saves), Saros 0-0 (2-2). Pittsburgh, Murray 5-1 (38-37).
A_18,643 (18,387). T_2:49.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brad Kovachik.