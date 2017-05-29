Predators-Penguins Sum

|Nashville
|0
|1
|2—3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|2—5
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Crosby, Daley), 15:32 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Sheary 1 (Crosby, Kunitz), 16:37. 3, Pittsburgh, Bonino 3 (Dumoulin), 19:43.
Second Period_4, Nashville, Ellis 5 (Fisher, Subban), 8:21 (pp).
Third Period_5, Nashville, Sissons 6 (Jarnkrok, Josi), 10:06 (pp). 6, Nashville, Gaudreau 1 (Fisher, Watson), 13:29. 7, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Schultz, Cullen), 16:43. 8, Pittsburgh, Bonino 4 (Kunitz), 18:58.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-9-6_26. Pittsburgh 8-4_12.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 12-5 (11 shots-7 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-1 (26-23).
A_18,618 (18,387). T_2:38.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.