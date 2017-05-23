NHL News

Penguins-Senators Sums

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:36 pm 05/23/2017 11:36pm
Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1
Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Stone, OTT, (cross checking), 11:28; Ryan, OTT, (interference), 15:33.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 7 (Cole, Wilson), 4:51. 2, Ottawa, Ryan 6 (Turris, Karlsson), 13:15 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 1:47; Hoffman, OTT, (roughing), 1:47; Hainsey, PIT, (interference), 11:45; Cole, PIT, (high sticking), 12:21; Methot, OTT, (holding), 15:04.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Hoffman 6 (Claesson, Macarthur), 1:34. Penalties_Karlsson, OTT, (roughing), 11:15; Rust, PIT, (roughing), 11:15; Pittsburgh bench, served by Wilson (too many men on the ice), 15:55.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-23-12_46. Ottawa 9-10-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 2-1 (30 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 11-7 (46-45).

A_18,111 (19,153). T_2:51.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

