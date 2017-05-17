NHL News

Penguins-Senators Sum

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:13 pm 05/17/2017 11:13pm
Pittsburgh 0 0 1—1
Ottawa 4 1 0—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 5 (Burrows, Turris), 0:48. 2, Ottawa, Methot 2 (Brassard, Ryan), 10:34. 3, Ottawa, Brassard 4 (Macarthur, Ryan), 12:28. 4, Ottawa, Smith 1 (Karlsson, Methot), 12:52.

Second Period_5, Ottawa, Turris 4 (Claesson, Hoffman), 18:18.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5 (Streit, Kessel), 6:07 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-10-6_26. Ottawa 12-10-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-6 (9 shots-5 saves), Murray 0-0 (20-19). Ottawa, Anderson 10-5 (26-25).

A_18,615 (19,153). T_2:38.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

