Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Gregory Infante from Charlotte (IL). Transferred C Geovany Soto to the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dayan Diaz to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Yunel Escobar on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Jefry Marte from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF-OF Rob Refsnyder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Sean Manaea from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Bruce Maxwell to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Steve Cishek from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Arkansas (TL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon McCarthy from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Brett Eibner to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed OF Hunter Pence on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mac Williamson from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Christian Montgomery.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released INF Alan Ahmady, LHP Estarlin Cordero and RHP Ryan Zimmerman.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Kramer Sneed.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Curtis Johnson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Alexander Ayala and RHP Miguel Lahera.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

L.A. CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to own and operate an NBA Gatorade League franchise to begin play next season in Ontario, Calif. and will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Clark.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Brian Gaine vice president of player personnel. Signed LBs Anthony Harrell and Abner Logan. Released LB Junior Sylvestre and DB Jeremy Tyler.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Eddie Jackson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DBs Donte Carey and Najee Murray. Waived OL Josh Boutte.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Waived OT Pierce Burton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OTs Zach Banner and Andrew Wylie, CB Dante Blackmon, S Tyson Graham and WR Al-Damion Riles. Waived C Austin Blythe, WR Jerome Lane, CBs Frankie Williams and Chris Lyles and G Christopher Muller.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OT Khalif Barnes, RB Trey Edmunds, TE Clay Harbor and Gs Drew Iddings and Josh LeRibeus. Waived WR Ahmad Fulwood, CB Anthony Gaitor, OT Andrew Lauderdale and OL Clint Van Horn. Released DB Shiloh Keo.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kevin Snead. Waived OL Martin Wallace.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Marcus McWilson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Speedy Noil and FB Kyle Coleman. Released QB Skyler Howard and FB Brandon Cottom.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Cameron Robbins and Jimmy Staten, LB Johnny Ragin, K Jordan Gay and CB Trevon Hartfield. Waived DL Roderick Henderson and LB Reshard Cliett.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Tevin Homer and TE Manasseh Garner. Waived LB Khairi Fortt and TE Wes Saxton. Released CB Tharold Simon.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Johnny Augustin.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Tylor Henry and DL Ian Marouf. Named Kevin Bourgoin running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American speedskater Chris Creveling tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Signed commissioner Mike Aresco to a contract extension through June 2022.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Named Michael Alford athletic director.

IOWA STATE — Announced men’s basketball graduate F Hans Brase has transferred from Princeton.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Tara Davenport assistant athletic director for compliance.