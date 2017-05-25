NHL News

Larry Robinson won’t return to Sharks next season

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:51 pm 05/25/2017 08:51pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Robinson will not be back with the San Jose Sharks next season.

A team spokesman confirmed Thursday that Robinson’s contract expires in the summer and that he will not return. Robinson had been with the Sharks for the five seasons, first as an associate coach for two years and then as director of player development the past three.

The Hall of Fame defenseman joined the Sharks in 2012 after coaching the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils. He won the Stanley Cup as New Jersey’s head coach in 2000.

Robinson won the Cup six times as a player with the Montreal Canadiens. After mixed results as a head coach, he was considered one of the top assistants in the NHL. He will be 66 next week.

The Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Final last season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

NHL News