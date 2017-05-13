Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP David Paulino from the 10-day DL and assigned to Fresno (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP José Berríos from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Nick Tepesch to Rochester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C Josh Phegley from the seven-day concussion DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Casey Lawrence off waivers from Toronto. Transferred RHP Evan Scribner to 60-day DL. Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Eddie Butler from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Grimm to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of INF Mike Aviles from New Orleans (PCL). Optioned C Tomas Telis to New Orleans. Designated INF Yefri Perez for assignment. Sent RHP Joe Gunkel outright to Jacksonville (SL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day DL. Selected INF Eric Sogard from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 11. Activated INF Lucas Duda from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF-INF Adam Frazier and INF David Freese from the 10-day DL. Optioned INFs Chris Bostick and Max Moroff to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Reyes Moronta to Richmond (SL). Reinstated INF Brandon Crawford and OF Denard Span from the 10-day DL. Placed INF Conor Gillaspie on the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHPs Koda Glover and Shawn Kelley from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP A.J. Cole and LHP Matt Grace to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Derrick Fox. Released OF John Ruettiger and INF Travious Relaford. Sent RHP Carlos Pimentel and RHP Dimitri Kourtis to Lincoln Saltdogs to complete two earlier trades.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts and RHP Santiago Rodriguez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Zeb Sneed and RHP Alex Daniele.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Todd Eaton. Released RHP Stephen Shackleford.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Icezack Flemming.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed C Tyler Tewell.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Herr and OF Cameron Monger.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch. Released RHP Ryan O’Sullivan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Noah Brown, DT Jordan Carrell, DE Taco Charlton, DT Joey Ivie, WR Ryan Switzer, CB Marquez White, S Xavier Woods, QB Austin Appleby, DT Woody Baron, WR Brian Brown, C Michael Coe, LB Kennan Gilchrist, TE Blake Jarwin, LB Joseph Jones, OT Levon Myers, DE Lewis Neal, QB Cooper Rush, G Nate Theaker, RB Jahad Thomas and LB Lucas Wacha.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, QB Brad Kaaya, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, DE Pat O’Connor, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Michael Roberts, CB Teez Tabor, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, RB Tion Green, DT Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Des Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Morocco Brown director of college scouting, Kyle Childress college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan vice president of player personnel. Signed DT Josh Boyd. Waived-injured LB Curt Maggitt.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed FB Marquez Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Michael Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss, DT Josh Banks, OT Jessamen Dunker, CB DaShaun Amos, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DT Jaron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, RB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, CB Nigel Tribune, OT Chad Wheeler, WR Rob Wheelwright, WR Jalen Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G-C Corey Levin, LB Josh Carraway, OT Brad Seaton and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Ben Bishop to a six-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed Fs Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Anibal Chala to L.D.U. Quito (Ecuador) through Dec. 31.

LA GALAXY — Placed D Robbie Rogers on the season ending injury list.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Scott Gillespie women’s assistant basketball coach.

IOWA — Announced WR Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the football program.

MEMPHIS — Signed football coach Mike Norvell to a contract extension through 2021.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jorge Rodriguez men<s volleyball coach. Named Robert Cole director of volleyball operations and will remain women<s volleyball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the ski program will compete during the 2017-18 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Harris has transferred from LSU.