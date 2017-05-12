NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Dallas Stars sign goalie…

Dallas Stars sign goalie Ben Bishop to 6-year, $29.5M deal

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:20 pm 05/12/2017 12:20pm
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5-million deal.

General manager Jim Nill announced the terms Friday, less than a week after acquiring rights to the 30-year-old Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in next month’s draft. Bishop was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer had Dallas not signed him before July 1. The Stars see the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist as their new starter in net after using both Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi last season, when they failed to make the playoffs.

The 6-foot-7 Bishop played just seven games after the Kings acquired him from Tampa Bay to play alongside Jonathan Quick. Los Angeles still failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Dallas Stars sign goalie…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News