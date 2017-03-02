Warriors begin stretch without KD…Caps look to pad division lead…Mexico Championship starts today

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State visits Chicago tonight for the Warriors’ first game since Kevin Durant was injured in the Warriors’ loss to Washington Tuesday. Golden State leads the NBA at 50-10. The Bulls have won four of five but are coming off a loss to Denver. Chicago lost to Golden State by 31 in their only other meeting this season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals look to pad their lead in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals lead the New York Rangers by seven points over Pittsburgh and Columbus, while the Rangers are nine points back. Tonight the Rangers visit Boston and Columbus hosts Minnesota.

UNDATED (AP) — There are three games tonight in Top 25 men’s basketball. No. 14 SMU, the American Athletic Conference leader at 15-1, plays Tulsa. No. 18 Cincinnati, one game behind SMU in the conference, faces Houston. And No. 22 Wisconsin tries to stay ahead of Maryland for second place in the Big Ten when it takes on Iowa.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The WGC Mexico Championship begins today in Mexico City. The field includes Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. Mickelson is among four players who played in the first edition of this tournament at Valderrama in 1999. Dustin Johnson makes his debut as the No. 1 player in the world.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Michelle Wie rolled in several clutch putts and had six birdies in a 10-hole stretch to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore. The 27-year-old Wie, who has struggled since winning the U.S. Open in 2014, shot a 6-under 66. Five others are tied for second after 67s: Olympic champion Inbee Park, Brooke Henderson, Mo Martin, Anna Nordqvist and Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn).