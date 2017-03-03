6:52 pm, March 3, 2017
UFC establishes long-term home at Vegas’ new T-Mobile Arena

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:46 pm 03/03/2017 06:46pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC has become an anchor tenant of new T-Mobile Arena, committing to bringing several years of Las Vegas fight cards exclusively to the new entertainment venue.

The UFC and arena owner AEG announced the deal Friday, a day before UFC 209 at the 20,000-seat arena.

AEG says the agreement is the first time that a global sports brand has been an anchor tenant for a multiuse venue. The arena also is the home of hockey’s Vegas Golden Knights, who begin NHL play as an expansion franchise later this year.

The Las Vegas-based UFC will host at least four events every year at the arena under the terms of the deal.

