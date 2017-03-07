Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHPs Andury Acevedo, Daniel Corcino, Fernando Rodriguez and Ryan Williams; and LHPs Gerardo Concepcion and Manny Parra to their minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Yency Almonte, Chad Bettis, Shane Carle, Miguel Castro, Jairo Diaz, Carlos Estevez, Rayan Gonzalez, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Zach Jemiola, German Marquez, Scott Oberg and Antonio Senzatela; LHPs Tyler Anderson, Sam Moll and Chris Rusin; Cs Dustin Garneau, Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters; INFs Cristhian Adames, Trevor Story and Pat Valaika; and OFs David Dahl, Jordan Patterson and Raimel Tapia on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Richmond (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Spencer Kieboom outright to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Taylor Stanton to Lincoln for OF Robbie Kuzdale.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Zak Wasserman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP John Brownell.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Acquired OF Jon Smith from Lincoln (AA) for future considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets WR Jalin Marshall for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised its exclusive rights by tendering offers to RB Mike Gillislee and G Ryan Groy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Brenton Bersin to a one-year contract and S Colin Jones to a two-year contract. Extended a contract offer to restricted free agent G Andrew Norwell to retain his rights for next season. Extended contract offers to exclusive rights free agents P Michael Palardy and C Tyler Larsen.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Extended a tender offer to C T.J. Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of OL Joe Reitz.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released CB Brandon Flowers, G D.J. Fluker and WR Stevie Johnson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of LB Chad Greenway.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Torrey Smith.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named Robb Stauber U.S. Women’s World Championship team coach.

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Paul Carey to Hershey (AHL). Signed D Kris Bindulis to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Hampus Gustafsson to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2017-18 season.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Darren Nowick on a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Justin Danforth to an amateur tryout agreement. Released D Travis Jeke.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

US ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced American track and field athlete Jessica Cosby-Toruga accepted a six-year suspension for her second anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

CLEVELAND STATE — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Gary Waters.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Announced the resignation of tennis coach Norman Kalkhoff. Named assistant athletic director Mitch Walters interim tennis coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Keith Gaither wide receivers coach.

FLORIDA STATE — Named Dameyune Craig offensive quality control assistant.

QUINNIPIAC — Fired men’s basketball coach Tom Moore.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Jerry Slocum.