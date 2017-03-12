Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned LHPs Daniel Camarena, Joe Mantiply, James Reeves, Evan Rutckyj and Justus Sheffield; Cs Kellin Deglan, Jorge Saez and Francisco Diaz; and RHPs J.P. Feyereisen, Brady Lail and Nick Rumbelow to their minor league camp.

OAKLAND A’S — Optioned INF Renato Nunez to Nashville (PCL). Reassigned RHP Tyler Sturdevant, LHPs Felix Doubront and Zach Neal, INFs Jermaine Curtis, Richie Martin, Max Muncy, Rangel Ravelo and Josh Rodriguez and OFs Andrew Lambo and Kenny Wilson to their minor league camp.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP-LHP Pat Venditte from Seattle Mariners for OF Joey Curletta.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Clayton Blackburn, Joan Gregorio and Chris Stratton to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned 1B Kyle Blanks, RHP Sam Coonrod and LHP Matt Reynolds to their minor league camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Corey Brown.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G T.J. Lang.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Roy Miller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington D Kevin Shattenkirk for two games for charging Los Angeles D Kevin Gravel during a March 11 game.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F John Hayden on a two-year contract through the 2017-18 season. Reassigned G Jeff Glass to Rockford (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Miikka Salomaki from Milwaukee (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Drew Shore for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Brant Harris on a professional tryout contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Colorado’s Sean Zimmerman one game after receiving an instigating penalty in a March 8 game against Alaska.