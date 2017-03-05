Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Brady, Trey Cochran-Gill, Heath Fillmyer, Tucker Healy, Aaron Kurcz and Josh Smith and LHP A.J. Puk to their minor league camp.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned RHP Carlos Alvarado, LHP Andrew Suarez and INFs C.J. Hinojosa and Juniel Querecuto to minor league camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Pavel Zacha from injured reserve. Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Tanner Glas and D Steven Kampfer from Hartford (AHL).

ECHL

ALASKA ACES — Released G Jay Stevens as emergency backup.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Wade MacLeod. Released G Mike Bolt as emergency backup.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Martin Lefebvre.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Mark Esshaki.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Fired Kim Anderson, men’s basketball coach.

NORTH TEXAS — Fired Tony Benford, men’s basketball coach.