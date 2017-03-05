Sunday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Brady, Trey Cochran-Gill, Heath Fillmyer, Tucker Healy, Aaron Kurcz and Josh Smith and LHP A.J. Puk to their minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned RHP Carlos Alvarado, LHP Andrew Suarez and INFs C.J. Hinojosa and Juniel Querecuto to minor league camp.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Pavel Zacha from injured reserve. Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Tanner Glas and D Steven Kampfer from Hartford (AHL).
ALASKA ACES — Released G Jay Stevens as emergency backup.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Wade MacLeod. Released G Mike Bolt as emergency backup.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Martin Lefebvre.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Mark Esshaki.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.
MISSOURI — Fired Kim Anderson, men’s basketball coach.
NORTH TEXAS — Fired Tony Benford, men’s basketball coach.