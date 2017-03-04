Stars-Panthers Sum

|Dallas
|1
|0
|1—2
|Florida
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 24 (Seguin, Spezza), 11:01. 2, Florida, Huberdeau 5 (Barkov, Marchessault), 16:20 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 11 (Benn, Seguin), 18:53.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-15-10_34. Florida 17-12-13_42.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 15-19-6 (42 shots-41 saves). Florida, Reimer 12-9-5 (34-32).
A_15,713 (17,040). T_2:27.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.