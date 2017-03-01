12:49 am, March 1, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Sharks acquire F Jannik Hansen in trade from Canucks

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:36 am 03/01/2017 12:36am
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional draft pick.

General manager Doug Wilson called the 30-year-old Hansen a versatile winger who plays with speed and will help the Sharks at both ends of the ice as they make their push to the playoffs.

Hansen has six goals and seven assists in 28 games this season. He was scratched before the Canucks game Tuesday night against Detroit as a precaution.

Goldobin was a first-round pick in 2014 who had 41 points in 46 games in the AHL this season.

The Canucks also get a conditional 2017 fourth-round pick that will become a first-rounder if San Jose wins the Stanley Cup.

