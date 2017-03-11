10:11 pm, March 11, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sabres rally from 3-goal…

Sabres rally from 3-goal deficit to beat Blue Jackets 5-3

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:58 pm 03/11/2017 09:58pm
Share
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) pushes Columbus Blue Jackets forward Scott Hartnell (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Kane scored a power-play goal with 2:29 remaining and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday night.

Sam Reinhart, Matt Moulson and Jake McCabe scored to tie it and Jack Eichel added an empty-netter for Buffalo. The Sabres snapped an 0-3-1 skid and improved to 2-6-2 in their last 10. Robin Lehner stopped all 24 shots he faced after taking over for Anders Nilsson to start the second period. Nilsson was yanked after giving up three goals on 12 shots.

Nick Foligno, Oliver Bjorkstrand and David Savard scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots.

The Blue Jackets (43-17-6) had a three-game winning streak snapped and blew a chance to set a franchise record for most wins in a season.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sabres rally from 3-goal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News