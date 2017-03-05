8:30 pm, March 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sabres-Penguins Sums

Sabres-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:03 pm 03/05/2017 08:03pm
Share
Buffalo 3 0 0—3
Pittsburgh 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, O’reilly 16 (Kane, Gionta), 6:19. 2, Buffalo, Gionta 14 (Moulson), 14:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Eichel 16 (Foligno, Reinhart), 18:07. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, PIT, (delay of game), 3:12; Hagelin, PIT, (slashing), 13:33; Hagelin, PIT, (tripping), 18:35.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 11 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:45. 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 29 (Schultz, Hornqvist), 13:42 (pp). Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Deslauriers (too many men on the ice), 1:42; Wilson, PIT, (slashing), 4:41; Falk, BUF, (interference), 12:57; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 18:34; Eichel, BUF, (roughing), 18:34.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Sheary, Bonino), 16:14. 7, Pittsburgh, Sheary 18 (Dumoulin, Schultz), 17:04. Penalties_Ennis, BUF, (tripping), 7:39; Kane, BUF, (hooking), 14:05; Schultz, PIT, (delay of game), 18:09; Kane, BUF, (illegal equipment), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 21-10-18_49. Pittsburgh 13-16-16_45.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Nilsson 9-9-4 (45 shots-41 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-8-3 (21-18), Fleury 16-8-5 (28-28).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:43.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sabres-Penguins Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News