Sabres-Penguins Sum

|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0—3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|2—4
First Period_1, Buffalo, O’reilly 16 (Kane, Gionta), 6:19. 2, Buffalo, Gionta 14 (Moulson), 14:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Eichel 16 (Foligno, Reinhart), 18:07.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 11 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:45. 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 29 (Schultz, Hornqvist), 13:42 (pp).
Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Sheary, Bonino), 16:14. 7, Pittsburgh, Sheary 18 (Dumoulin, Schultz), 17:04.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 21-10-18_49. Pittsburgh 13-16-16_45.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.
Goalies_Buffalo, Nilsson 9-9-4 (45 shots-41 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-8-3 (21-18), Fleury 16-8-5 (28-28).
A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:43.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.