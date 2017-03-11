2:39 pm, March 11, 2017
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

Rangers' Lundqvist out 2-3…

Rangers’ Lundqvist out 2-3 weeks with lower-body injury

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 2:32 pm 03/11/2017 02:32pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the injury Saturday morning and recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Lundqvist played New York’s entire game Tuesday against Florida and stopped 43 of 45 shots. Now he’ll miss about six to 10 games because of this unspecified lower-body ailment

The 35-year-old is 30-17-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 49 starts and 51 appearances this season.

With Lundqvist out, the Rangers are expected to lean heavily on backup Antti Raanta down the stretch. They’re in fourth place in the strong Metropolitan Division and in no danger of missing the playoffs.

