11:31 pm, March 8, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS 911 issues for wireless customers resolved, says AT&T. But callers may still experience residual delays.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins-Jets Sums

Penguins-Jets Sums

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:06 pm 03/08/2017 11:06pm
Share
Pittsburgh 2 4 1—7
Winnipeg 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Matthias 8 (Chiarot, Lowry), 4:18. 2, Pittsburgh, Bonino 10 (Wilson), 4:43. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 22 (Trouba), 9:00. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 30 (Dumoulin, Kessel), 11:57. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 10 (Scheifele, Chiarot), 16:10. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (slashing), 0:14; Wheeler, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:33; Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:33; Sestito, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:35; Thorburn, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:35; Sestito, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:10; Sestito, PIT, served by Wilson, Major (check from behind), 13:10; Copp, WPG, (roughing), 13:10; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 14:14; Kunitz, PIT, (delay of game), 18:44.

Second Period_6, Pittsburgh, Schultz 12 (Crosby, Malkin), 9:09 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Bonino 11 (Sheary, Streit), 9:29 (pp). 8, Pittsburgh, Malkin 31 (Hagelin, Ruhwedel), 10:06. 9, Pittsburgh, Bonino 12 (Ruhwedel, Streit), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Streit, PIT, (slashing), 5:04; Chiarot, WPG, (holding), 7:51; Little, WPG, (hooking), 8:38; Perreault, WPG, (holding stick), 16:55; Sheary, PIT, (hooking), 19:00.

Third Period_10, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Sheary, Ruhwedel), 16:02. 11, Winnipeg, Dano 4 (Postma, Copp), 18:45. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (holding), 9:53; Lowry, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:16; Morrissey, WPG, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (cross checking), 16:02; Morrissey, WPG, (cross checking), 16:02.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-12-10_32. Winnipeg 14-11-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 3 of 5; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 25-8-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-16-3 (15-10), Hutchinson 4-12-3 (17-15).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:45.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Mark Shewchyk.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins-Jets Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News