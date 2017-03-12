Penguins-Canucks Sums

|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|2—3
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Cole 5 (Kuhnhackl, Wilson), 16:24. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, (hooking), 9:03; Sbisa, VAN, (hooking), 13:24; Cole, PIT, (roughing), 19:54.
Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Sheary, Crosby), 16:54. 3, Pittsburgh, Sheary 19 (Crosby, Guentzel), 18:45. Penalties_Tryamkin, VAN, (boarding), 9:57.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-23-13_48. Vancouver 11-8-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 26-8-3 (27 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Miller 17-20-6 (47-45).
A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:26.
Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Vaughan Rody.