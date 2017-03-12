1:12 am, March 12, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins-Canucks Sums

Penguins-Canucks Sums

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 12:46 am 03/12/2017 12:46am
Share
Pittsburgh 0 1 2—3
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Cole 5 (Kuhnhackl, Wilson), 16:24. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, (hooking), 9:03; Sbisa, VAN, (hooking), 13:24; Cole, PIT, (roughing), 19:54.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Sheary, Crosby), 16:54. 3, Pittsburgh, Sheary 19 (Crosby, Guentzel), 18:45. Penalties_Tryamkin, VAN, (boarding), 9:57.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-23-13_48. Vancouver 11-8-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 26-8-3 (27 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Miller 17-20-6 (47-45).

A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:26.

Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Vaughan Rody.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins-Canucks Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News