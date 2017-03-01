11:21 pm, March 1, 2017
Penguins-Blackhawks Sum

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:02 pm 03/01/2017 11:02pm
Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1
Chicago 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Kane 25 (Schmaltz), 8:49. 2, Pittsburgh, Wilson 7 (Hainsey), 17:00. 3, Chicago, Panik 17 (Keith), 19:36.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kane 26 (Schmaltz, Panarin), 16:52. 5, Chicago, Kane 27, 19:19.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-17-13_37. Chicago 9-14-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 15-8-5 (28 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Darling 16-5-2 (37-36).

A_22,012 (19,717). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Shane Heyer.

