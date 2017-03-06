11:30 pm, March 6, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Pavelski scores 2; Thornton…

Pavelski scores 2; Thornton has 1,000th assist in SJ’s win

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:17 pm 03/06/2017 11:17pm
Share
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) tries to deflect a shot by Josh Morrissey (44), not seen, who beats San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) to score during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Monday, March 6, 2017. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night.

Joe Thornton assisted on Pavelski’s empty-net goal to give him 1,000 assists.

Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his 14th game for the Sharks.

Pavelski opened the game’s scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkel Boedker also had a goal for San Jose, which was coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday in Minnesota.

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets in the first period and Mark Scheifele scored his 28th of the season with seven seconds left in game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves in his 11th straight start for Winnipeg.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Pavelski scores 2; Thornton…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News