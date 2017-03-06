Pavelski scores 2; Thornton has 1,000th assist in SJ’s win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night.

Joe Thornton assisted on Pavelski’s empty-net goal to give him 1,000 assists.

Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his 14th game for the Sharks.

Pavelski opened the game’s scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkel Boedker also had a goal for San Jose, which was coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday in Minnesota.

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets in the first period and Mark Scheifele scored his 28th of the season with seven seconds left in game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves in his 11th straight start for Winnipeg.