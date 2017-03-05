10:00 pm, March 5, 2017
Parise, Staal lead Wild to 3-1 win over Sharks

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:48 pm 03/05/2017 08:48pm
Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) slips the puck between the legs of San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored in his return to Minnesota’s lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves as the Wild held on for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Eric Staal had two goals for the Wild, who won for the third time in four games. Jason Pominville assisted on Parise’s 15th goal to open the scoring. Parise and Pominville each returned after missing three games with the mumps.

Minnesota (90 points) moved back ahead of idle Chicago (89 points) for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row and had an eight-game point streak snapped. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots.

