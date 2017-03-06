Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B Christian Walker off waivers from Atlanta. Designated RHP Jumbo Diaz for assignment. Reassigned RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to their minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Ron Warner assistant field coordinator; Dane Sorensen director of baseball development; Jeremy Cohen to director of baseball analysis and systems; Patrick Casanta to manager, baseball systems and Erick Almonte to hitting coach for Palm Beach (FSL). Named Brandon Allen hitting coach for Johnson City (Appalachian); Joshua Lopez coach for Peoria (MWL); Aaron Klinec coach for Springfield (Texas); Adrian Martin coach for Memphis (PCL); Emily Wiebe baseball operations fellow; Travis Tartamella minor league catching instructor; Rick Strickland minor league hitting consultant; and Mauricio Rubio Northwest amateur area scout.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHPS Michael Kelly, Dinelson Lamet and Aroni Nina to their minor league camp. Optioned RHP Cesar Vargas to El Paso (PCL).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Tony Thomas.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Called up F-C Shawn Long from Delaware (NBADL) and signed him to a 10-day contact.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Gerald Christian, K Dan Carpenter, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, LS Garrison Sanborn and S Phillip Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown to a one-year contract. Tendered exclusive rights to WR Josh Bellamy and DB Bryce Callahan.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Davon House.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement LB Chad Greenway.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed coach Jay Gruden to a multiyear contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Brandon Gormley to Ottawa for future considerations.

USA Hockey

USAH — Named Robb Stauber coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Lent Ms Marshall Hollingsworth, Cristian Martinez and Ben Swanson to Pittsburgh (USL) and M Rodrigo Saravia to IK Frej (Sweden). Placed D Gaston Sauro on the season-ending injury list.

ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Derek Arnold from Manchester for D Colton Saucerman.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Fired women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler.

LIMESTONE — Named Benji Lascari men’s and women’s tennis assistant coach.

MOUNT OLIVE — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Jennifer Charles.