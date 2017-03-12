9:44 pm, March 12, 2017
McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:36 pm 03/12/2017 09:36pm
New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrates his goal as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall (55) skates to the bench in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.

Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings were afforded a late power-play opportunity in the opening period when Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer was called for tripping at 18:17. But the Rangers were the team that capitalized. Jumping on a loose puck, they broke away on 3-on-1 and McDonagh, driving to the net, tipped in a backhand shot by Hayes to open the scoring.

It was the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Detroit this season.

