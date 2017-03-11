Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Sums

|Toronto
First Period_1, Carolina, Rask 15 (Lindholm, Pesce), 8:59. 2, Toronto, Marner 17 (Bozak, Van riemsdyk), 9:52. Penalties_Zaitsev, TOR, (cross checking), 19:01.
Second Period_3, Carolina, Teravainen 13 (Faulk, Staal), 0:45 (pp). 4, Toronto, Van riemsdyk 21, 7:37. Penalties_Ward, CAR, served by Skinner, (interference), 4:23.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Marincin, TOR, (holding), 0:42; Nordstrom, CAR, (high sticking), 11:27.
Overtime_5, Toronto, Rielly 4 (Gardiner, Nylander), 2:13. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-6-10-1_26. Carolina 12-14-11-1_38.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 2.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 27-14-13 (38 shots-36 saves). Carolina, Ward 22-20-9 (26-23).
A_12,328 (18,680). T_2:31.
Referees_Chris Lee, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.