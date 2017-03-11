10:11 pm, March 11, 2017
Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Sum

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:59 pm 03/11/2017 09:59pm
Toronto 1 1 0 1—3
Carolina 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Rask 15 (Lindholm, Pesce), 8:59. 2, Toronto, Marner 17 (Bozak, Van riemsdyk), 9:52.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Teravainen 13 (Faulk, Staal), 0:45 (pp). 4, Toronto, Van riemsdyk 21, 7:37.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Toronto, Rielly 4 (Gardiner, Nylander), 2:13.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-6-10-1_26. Carolina 12-14-11-1_38.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 27-14-13 (38 shots-36 saves). Carolina, Ward 22-20-9 (26-23).

A_12,328 (18,680). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Lee, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

