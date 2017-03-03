Lightning-Penguins Sums

|Tampa Bay
First Period_None. Penalties_Cole, PIT, (holding), 10:28.
Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne 1 (Namestnikov, Paquette), 6:18. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 27 (Kessel, Schultz), 8:39 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 28 (Cole, Kessel), 16:49. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (tripping), 8:33; Kuhnhackl, PIT, (high sticking), 19:14.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 28 (Hedman, Drouin), 1:10 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Streit 6 (Crosby, Malkin), 2:38. 6, Pittsburgh, Schultz 10 (Crosby, Streit), 16:37 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Kuhnhackl 4 (Bonino), 19:00. Penalties_Namestnikov, TB, (holding), 4:09; Kuhnhackl, PIT, (tripping), 8:16; Sustr, TB, (hooking), 15:40.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-8-12_29. Pittsburgh 9-15-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 2 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Budaj 27-21-3 (34 shots-30 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-8-3 (29-27).
A_18,640 (18,387). T_2:24.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.