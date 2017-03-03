9:52 pm, March 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Lightning-Penguins Sum

Lightning-Penguins Sum

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:45 pm 03/03/2017 09:45pm
Share
Tampa Bay 0 1 1—2
Pittsburgh 0 2 3—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne 1 (Namestnikov, Paquette), 6:18. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 27 (Kessel, Schultz), 8:39 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 28 (Cole, Kessel), 16:49.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 28 (Hedman, Drouin), 1:10 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Streit 6 (Crosby, Malkin), 2:38. 6, Pittsburgh, Schultz 10 (Crosby, Streit), 16:37 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Kuhnhackl 4 (Bonino), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-8-12_29. Pittsburgh 9-15-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 2 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Budaj 27-21-3 (34 shots-30 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-8-3 (29-27).

A_18,640 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Lightning-Penguins Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News