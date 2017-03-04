Klingberg’s late goal lifts Stars over Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and the Dallas Stars beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Klingberg shot from the right circle and the puck went high into the net over the shoulder of James Reimer. The Stars won for the fourth time in six games.

Jamie Benn also scored a goal and had an assist for Dallas. Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves. Tyler Seguin had two assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the Panthers’ goal. Reimer made 32 saves for Florida, which has lost five of its past six.