10:07 pm, March 10, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Jenner breaks late tie,…

Jenner breaks late tie, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 4-3

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 9:50 pm 03/10/2017 09:50pm
Share
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save in front of Buffalo Sabres' Jake McCabe during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner broke a tie with 5:07 left and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Nick Foligno and Sam Gagner had power-play goals, and David Savard also scored for the Blue Jackets. They have won three straight and seven of their last 10. Bobrovsky had a three-game shutout streak broken, but still got his NHL-leading 36th victory.

Jenner corralled a loose puck and wrapped it around goalie Robin Lehner.

Josh Gorges scored his first goal in more than a year, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Ristolainen also connected for Buffalo, and Lehner stopped 35 shots. The Sabres have lost four straight.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Jenner breaks late tie,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News